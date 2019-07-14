England take on New Zealand in Cricket World Cup final

England and New Zealand will be facing off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s today (Sunday).

The match begins at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

England, in their group stage fixture against New Zealand, clinched a resounding 119-run win in Durham.

In their previous five Cricket World Cup fixtures, England have clinched three victories while New Zealand emerged victorious just once.

The Black Caps have an advantage over England when it comes to the Cricket World Cup history as the side have won five out of their nine matches.

Neither team has ever won a World Cup but New Zealand came close when it reached the finals in 2015 against Australia. The hosts are playing their first final in 27 years.

