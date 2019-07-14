Sunday, July 14, 2019  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Cricket World Cup 2019

England take on New Zealand in Cricket World Cup final

2 hours ago
 

Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup/Facebook

England and New Zealand will be facing off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s today (Sunday).

The match begins at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

England, in their group stage fixture against New Zealand, clinched a resounding 119-run win in Durham.

In their previous five Cricket World Cup fixtures, England have clinched three victories while New Zealand emerged victorious just once.

The Black Caps have an advantage over England when it comes to the Cricket World Cup history as the side have won five out of their nine matches.

Neither team has ever won a World Cup but New Zealand came close when it reached the finals in 2015 against Australia. The hosts are playing their first final in 27 years.

SAMAA Sports will be doing a live update of the match.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England new zealand
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
New Zealand reach final after knocking out India
New Zealand reach final after knocking out India
Bizarre petition filed against Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha
Bizarre petition filed against Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha
England reach first World Cup final since 1992
England reach first World Cup final since 1992
Shaheen Afridi and other standout youngsters of 2019 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi and other standout youngsters of 2019 World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.