Sports

England release picture of Test jerseys with name, squad numbers

23 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: England Cricket/Twitter

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released pictures of the new Test jerseys which have the name of the players along with their squad numbers on the back.

England and Australia are likely to make history by becoming the first two Test-playing nations to wear shirts with their names and numbers on the back.

The cricket boards of the two countries had presented a proposal to wear the jerseys to the International Cricket Council in the Ashes Test series which starts in Birmingham from August 1.

In its 142-year history, Test cricket has only been played wearing completely white or cream clothing.

Limited-overs cricket in the land down under has been played in coloured clothing since the World Series Cricket began in late 1970s. The World Cup 1992 became the first edition to feature coloured clothing. Squad numbers were included in the 1999 edition of the World Cup.

 
