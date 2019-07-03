Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

England play against New Zealand for World Cup semi-final spot

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

England will play New Zealand in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday to confirm their spot in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

A win for England will eliminate Pakistan from the competition.

The World Cup hosts are currently placed at fourth position with 10 points with five wins from eight fixtures.

New Zealand are in second position after securing five victories from seven games.

The Black Caps have head-to-head advantage over The Lions when it comes to World Cup as the side have emerged victorious five times in eight meetings.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 England new zealand
 
