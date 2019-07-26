Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

England dismiss Ireland for 38 to win one-off Lord’s Test

22 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord’s by 143 runs on Friday.

Chris Woakes took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

The visitors had been set a seemingly modest 182 to win on the third day of a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test.

But they ended up being bowled out for the seventh-lowest completed innings score in Test history and lowest since 1955 as their dreams of a maiden win in the format were blown away in a match in which they had dismissed England for 85 in the hosts’ first innings.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England Ireland
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
England, Ireland, Cricket, England vs Ireland, Test, Lord's, ENGvIRE
 
MOST READ
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Dhoni skips West Indies tour to serve in Indian army
Dhoni skips West Indies tour to serve in Indian army
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.