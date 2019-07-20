Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
England cricket team honoured with custom WWE title belt

6 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative of the World Wrestling Entertainment Triple H presented a custom made world heavyweight championship belt to the England cricket team for winning this year’s Cricket World Cup.

“An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final and a team of worthy champions,” Triple H captioned the picture tweet of the championship belt. “Congratulations to England Cricket for winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019!”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler managed to find some humour in Triple H’s post and retweeted with suggestion that the team can fight a royal rumble match and the title would go to the last man standing.

England were awarded the World Cup final on basis of boundary count when the super over against New Zealand ended in a dramatic tie.

 
