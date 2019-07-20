England cricket team honoured with custom WWE title belt

Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative of the World Wrestling Entertainment Triple H presented a custom made world heavyweight championship belt to the England cricket team for winning this year’s Cricket World Cup.

“An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final and a team of worthy champions,” Triple H captioned the picture tweet of the championship belt. “Congratulations to England Cricket for winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019!”

An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/hSesoSIwcc — Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2019

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler managed to find some humour in Triple H’s post and retweeted with suggestion that the team can fight a royal rumble match and the title would go to the last man standing.

Royal rumble lads last man standing keeps the belt? https://t.co/8R0ytLkfDP — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 19, 2019

England were awarded the World Cup final on basis of boundary count when the super over against New Zealand ended in a dramatic tie.