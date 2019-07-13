England and New Zealand clash for cricketing world supremacy

Hosts England will play New Zealand in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

England, in their group stage fixture against New Zealand, clinched a resounding 119-run win in Durham.

In their previous five Cricket World Cup fixtures, England have clinched three victories while New Zealand emerged victorious just once.

The Black Caps have an advantage over England when it comes to the Cricket World Cup history as the side have won five out of their nine matches.