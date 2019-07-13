Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

England and New Zealand clash for cricketing world supremacy

42 mins ago
 

Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup/Facebook

Hosts England will play New Zealand in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

England, in their group stage fixture against New Zealand, clinched a resounding 119-run win in Durham.

In their previous five Cricket World Cup fixtures, England have clinched three victories while New Zealand emerged victorious just once.

The Black Caps have an advantage over England when it comes to the Cricket World Cup history as the side have won five out of their nine matches.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 England new zealand
 
England vs New Zealand
