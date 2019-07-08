Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Ellyse Perry’s seven-for helps Australia whitewash England in ODI series

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Australian Women’s Cricket Team/Twitter

Ellyse Perry’s stunning bowling performance helped Australia clinch a resounding 194-run victory over England in Canterbury in the third ODI and cleansweep the three-match series 3-0.

Perry finished with career-best figures of 7-22 in a brilliant display of fast bowling.

The pacer bagged 5-12 off six overs in her opening spell to leave hosts England fighting hard to avoid their worst-ever defeat. It ended up being their second-heaviest defeat in women’s ODIs in terms of runs.

The right-arm pacer struck on her third delivery as Amy Jones was caught by Nicola Carey at mid-on. Tammy Beaumont was then trapped lbw to Perry and Sarah Taylor went for a duck on the very next ball.

Megan Schutt bagged the wicket of Nat Sciver.

England captain Heather Knight became Perry’s fourth victim as the side slumped to 18-5 and the hosts became 21-6 when Perry caught Danni Wyatt leg before for one.

Schutt cleaned up Fran Wilson and Jess Jonassen trapped Laura Marsh lbw. Perry finished off England’s innings as she dismissed Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone off consecutive deliveries.

Meg Lanning starred for Australia as the visitors finished at 269-7. She made 69 while Alyssa Healy chipped in with her 68-run knock. Nat Sciver finished with figures of 3-51.

 
