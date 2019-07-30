Ellyse Perry sets new T20I record

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry became the first cricketer — male or female — to score 1,000 runs and claim 100 wickets in T20Is.

She achieved the milestone in the second T20I against England on Sunday.

Perry, who represents Australia in the national cricket and football team, took her 100th scalp by taking the wicket of Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November. She also reached 1,000 runs by hitting a boundary in the fixture on Sunday.

“I guess it’s lovely, but I wasn’t aware of it,” she said. “I actually think in T20 cricket at international level, we probably play it as much as the men, so I have played a pretty big volume of games now – over 100, so I suppose when you’ve played 100 games you might get close to it. That’s probably the only reason I’m there – because I’ve played a lot of games.”

The 28-year-old from New South Wales has played 104 T20Is and has amassed 1,005 runs at an average of 28.71. She has also bagged 103 wickets at an average of 18.90.