Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Ellyse Perry sets new T20I record

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry became the first cricketer — male or female — to score 1,000 runs and claim 100 wickets in T20Is.

She achieved the milestone in the second T20I against England on Sunday.

Perry, who represents Australia in the national cricket and football team, took her 100th scalp by taking the wicket of Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November. She also reached 1,000 runs by hitting a boundary in the fixture on Sunday.

“I guess it’s lovely, but I wasn’t aware of it,” she said. “I actually think in T20 cricket at international level, we probably play it as much as the men, so I have played a pretty big volume of games now – over 100, so I suppose when you’ve played 100 games you might get close to it. That’s probably the only reason I’m there – because I’ve played a lot of games.”

The 28-year-old from New South Wales has played 104 T20Is and has amassed 1,005 runs at an average of 28.71. She has also bagged 103 wickets at an average of 18.90.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Ellyse Perry T20i
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Ellyse Perry, Australia, T20I, Twenty20 Internationals, Cricket, Cricket Records
 
MOST READ
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Lahore to host final of PSL 2020
Lahore to host final of PSL 2020
India's Dhoni to serve military duty in Kashmir
India’s Dhoni to serve military duty in Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.