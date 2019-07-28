Disabled naan maker turned cricketer hopes to make Pakistan proud

Shahbaz Khan, a naan maker from Kasur, hopes to make Pakistan proud and win it a trophy in next month’s Physical Disability World Cricket Series.

Khan lost four fingers in a childhood accident but that hasn’t stopped him from working and playing for the national disabled team.

“I never thought that a naan maker could make Pakistan proud but I came as a disabled person to play in Karachi and because of my disability I have been able to make the country’s name shine,” he told SAMAA TV. And with a strike rate of 150.63 and a highest score of 121 off 69 balls, Khan is indeed making the country proud.

He will be part of the team that will play in the Physical Disability World Cricket Series next month in England.

He made his whopping 121 off 69 during his debut in England last year. He hit a massive 13 sixes and 23 fours during the match and has a batting average of 47.6.

“I am able to grip the bat tightly, it doesn’t hurt or anything,” he explained. Khan is excited for a chance to make the country proud next month.