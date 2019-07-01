Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
David Warner blessed with third daughter

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Australia opener David Warner took to Twitter to announce that he has been blessed with his third daughter.

Warner and his wife Candice Warner already had two daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

Candice Warner revealed in May 2018 that she lost a baby a week after her husband’s tearful press conference in Sydney in late March. Her husband was sent home from Australia’s tour of South Africa and banned for a year for his role in the ‘Sandpaper-gate’ scandal that rocked Australian cricket.

Warner was seen as the key instigator of the attempt by Cameron Bancroft to tamper the ball with sandpaper during Australia’s Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

She attributed the loss to stress and an arduous flight home, describing the couple’s devastation at realising she was miscarrying.

The year ended on a happy note for the couple after Candice announced that she was pregnant with their third child.

Warner is having a stellar World Cup at the moment and is the leading run-scorer with 516 runs in eight matches at an average of 73.71 and a strike-rate of 86.57. He has scored three half-centuries and two centuries in the tournament at this moment.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Cricket david warner
 
