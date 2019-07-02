Dale Steyn to take part in Euro T20 Slam

South African fast-bowler Dale Steyn will be taking part in the Euro T20 Slam as a marquee player.

The 36-year-old will be playing alongside many renowned known current and former cricketers including Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shane Watson (Australia), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), JP Duminy (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Chris Lynn (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).

The tournament will be played in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands from August 30 to September 22 between six franchises — Amsterdam Kings, Rotterdam Rhinos, Glasgow Giants, Edinburgh Rocks, Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans.