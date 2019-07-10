Cricket World Cup final tickets being resold at inflated prices

Tickets for the Cricket World Cup final between hosts England, and New Zealand at Lord’s are being resold at inflated prices, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The International Cricket Council had earlier issued warnings that any tickets not purchased from an ICC authorised outlet would be cancelled.

Two seats in the Compton Stand went for sale on StubHub for £16,584.80 each, which is more than 50 times their face value of £295. Several other packages were valued at between £3,000 and £4,000.

The sport’s governing body has advised fans not to purchase the tickets from unauthorised dealers.

“In order to maximise attendance and support the long-term growth of cricket, we have worked hard to ensure that genuine fans from around the world can attend CWC19, with an affordable and fair ticket-pricing policy being a top priority for this tournament,” Cricket World Cup’s Managing Director Steve Elworthy said.

“It is therefore very disappointing to see tickets on secondary ticketing websites selling at vastly inflated prices. We are doing our utmost to limit the secondary ticket market, however, a lack of legislation in the UK means we are restricted in the preventative action we can take to stop fans being ripped off and forced to pay over the odds.”

Elworthy said that the the only way fans can guarantee their ticket will be valid is to buy it from the Official Ticket Re-sale Platform, which allows fans unable to attend the final to sell to other genuine fans at face value, adding “Anyone purchasing tickets from an unauthorised source, either online or in person, faces the risk of being left out of pocket and unable to enter the venue.”

Tickets for the World Cup final were being sold from £95 (US$120) to £395 (US$495).

Many tickets for the final were brought in advance by Indian fans who had expected the side to qualify for the final.