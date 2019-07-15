Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Cricket World Cup – By The Numbers

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

The ICC Cricket World Cup came to an end and England beat New Zealand to become champions of the world courtesy of more boundaries scored after even a dramatic super over couldn’t separate the two sides .

Like in any other edition, several players delivered standout performances to

Most runs: Rohit Sharma (India) with 648 runs

Most centuries: Rohit Sharma (India) with five

Highest individual score: David Warner (Australia) with 166 against Bangladesh

Highest batting average: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) with 86.57

Most sixes in an innings: Eoin Morgan (England) with 17 against Afghanistan

Most wickets: Mitchell Starc (Australia) with 27

Best bowling figures: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) with 6-35 against Bangladesh in 9.1 overs

Highest total: England 397-6 against Afghanistan in Manchester

Biggest margin of victory in terms of runs: England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in Manchester

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: Tom Latham (New Zealand) with 21

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings: Alex Carey (Australia) with five against Afghanistan

Most catches by a fielder: Joe Root (England) with 13

Most catches by a fielder in an innings: Chris Woakes (England) with four catches against Pakistan

Most wins: Australia and India with seven victories

Most defeats: Afghanistan with nine defeats in nine matches

 
