Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Chris Gayle scores blistering 122 in Global T20 Canada

15 mins ago
 
Batsman hits seven boundaries and 12 maximums



West Indies batsman Chris Gayle played a blistering knock off 122 runs for Vancouver Knights against Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 Canada.

The batsman hit seven boundaries and 12 maximums.

However, the fixture was abandoned due to bad weather, with only the Knights being able to complete their innings.

Thanks to Gayle’s masterclass, the side had managed to score a mammoth total of 276-3 in their 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen and Tobias Visee scored 56 and 51 respectively.
 
TOPICS:
Chris Gayle Cricket Global T20 Canada
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Chris Gayle, Cricket, Global T20 Canada, West Indies, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers
 
MOST READ
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.