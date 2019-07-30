Tuesday, July 30, 2019 | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports
Chris Gayle scores blistering 122 in Global T20 Canada
Samaa Sports
15 mins ago
Batsman hits seven boundaries and 12 maximums
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle played a blistering knock off 122 runs for Vancouver Knights against Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 Canada.
The batsman hit seven boundaries and 12 maximums.
However, the fixture was abandoned due to bad weather, with only the Knights being able to complete their innings.
Thanks to Gayle’s masterclass, the side had managed to score a mammoth total of 276-3 in their 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen and Tobias Visee scored 56 and 51 respectively.
TOPICS:
Chris Gayle
Cricket
Global T20 Canada
