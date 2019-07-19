Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram

6 hours ago
 

Former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee paid tribute to Pakistani legend Wasim Akram during an interview with actor and television presenter Gaurav Kapur.

The express pacer recalled an incident involving him, Wasim Akram and Jacques Kallis when the trio shared a dressing room in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lee said that his Pakistani counterpart could swing the ball on even the flattest of pitches.

Former Pakistan skipper Akram claimed a total of 916 international wickets to his name. He bagged 500 wickets in 356 ODIs at an average of 23.52 which includes six five-wicket hauls.

Akram and Lee have both been part of World Cup-winning squads in 1992 and 2003 respectively and were both considered among the best bowlers of their generation.

 
TOPICS:
brett lee Cricket wasim akram
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
England claim their first-ever Cricket World Cup in dramatic fashion
England claim their first-ever Cricket World Cup in dramatic fashion
We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan
We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan
Gandapur stars as Pakistan win Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup
Gandapur stars as Pakistan win Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan's chief selector
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan’s chief selector
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.