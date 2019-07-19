Brett Lee pays tribute to Wasim Akram

Former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee paid tribute to Pakistani legend Wasim Akram during an interview with actor and television presenter Gaurav Kapur.

The express pacer recalled an incident involving him, Wasim Akram and Jacques Kallis when the trio shared a dressing room in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Brett Lee about Wasim Akram “Wasim Bhai you are a Legend” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BKjLRobCQ7 — AS (@a_ssati) July 16, 2019

Lee said that his Pakistani counterpart could swing the ball on even the flattest of pitches.

Former Pakistan skipper Akram claimed a total of 916 international wickets to his name. He bagged 500 wickets in 356 ODIs at an average of 23.52 which includes six five-wicket hauls.

Akram and Lee have both been part of World Cup-winning squads in 1992 and 2003 respectively and were both considered among the best bowlers of their generation.