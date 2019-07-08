Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Bizarre petition filed against Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha

8 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A petition has been filed against several Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha before their Cricket World Cup fixture against India.

The petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) by advocate Abdul Jalil Marwat against veteran Pakistan international Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza, pacer Wahab Riaz, batsman Imam-ul-Haq, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have also been named.

The petitioner, who calls himself ‘the most dedicated fan of cricket in Pakistan’, stated the poor performance of the players was the reason behind the Men in Green’s defeat in the fixture.

“In this important match, senior player Shoaib Malik scored zero runs, Imam-ul-Haq scored seven runs and Wahab Riaz took only one wicket,” the petition read.

Marwat added that smoking sheesha with a baby present is a crime and doing so before an important fixture caused anger among fans.

He also appealed to the court to ask the PCB why no action has been taken against the players.

The petitioner also wants the SHC to determine whether the Pakistan board complained to the ICC regarding the political pamphlets that were spread during Pakistan’s game against Afghanistan, while also asking the ITF to take action against Sania Mirza.

A video of the cricketers enjoying some leisure time in a café with their family members went viral on social media after Pakistan’s 89-run defeat to India in their World Cup clash.

While the players came under criticism from certain sections of the fan base, most cricketers and fans felt the invasion into the players’ privacy and the subsequent attacks on their personal lives have been in poor taste.

 
