‘Ben Stokes asked umpires to not give the four overthrows’

England fast-bowler James Anderson said that his Test teammate Ben Stokes had asked the umpires to not award the four overthrows after the throw hit his bat and went for four in last over of the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s, Sunday Morning Herald has reported.

Anderson, who will be playing the upcoming Ashes series alongside Stokes, said that the all-rounder was apologetic over what had happened and asked the officials to overturn their decision.

“The etiquette in cricket is if the ball is thrown at the stumps and it hits you and goes into a gap in the field, you don’t run,” Anderson told the BBC’s Tailenders podcast. “But if it goes to the boundary, in the rules it’s four and you can’t do anything about it.”

Anderson claims that Ben Stokes, who talked to former England skipper Michael Vaughan, discussed the matter with the umpires and asked them if the four runs could be taken off as the side didn’t want them.

“But it’s in the rules and that’s the way it is. It’s been talked about for a while among the players, potentially being a dead ball if it does hit the batsman and veer off somewhere.”

England were awarded six runs when Martin Guptill’s throw deflected off Ben Stokes’ bat and went all the way to the boundary. The English batsmen were trying to complete the second run when the freak incident took place.

Another controversial moment of that incident was that the umpires failed to realise that only five runs should have been awarded rather than the six since the batsmen had not yet crossed when the ball was thrown.

The game ended in a tie and went to a super over which also finished in a tie. England were awarded the win due to their superior boundary count.

Stokes immediately apologised to New Zealand and told their skipper Kane Williamson that he might have to apologise to the World Cup runners-up “for the rest of my life” for the extra runs.