Bangladesh play must-win World Cup fixture against India

Bangladesh will take on two-time champions India in their must-win Cricket World Cup fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

India are heading into the match on the back of a 31-run defeat against hosts England. The side are in second position with 11 points after winning five of their seven games so far.

Bangladesh won their previous game against Afghanistan by a comfortable 62-run margin. They are in seventh position with three wins from seven games.

A win will guarantee India’s spot in the semi-finals while defeat will seriously dent Bangladesh’s chances of reaching the last-four stage.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.