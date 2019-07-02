Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Bangladesh play must-win World Cup fixture against India

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh will take on two-time champions India in their must-win Cricket World Cup fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

India are heading into the match on the back of a 31-run defeat against hosts England. The side are in second position with 11 points after winning five of their seven games so far.

Bangladesh won their previous game against Afghanistan by a comfortable 62-run margin. They are in seventh position with three wins from seven games.

A win will guarantee India’s spot in the semi-finals while defeat will seriously dent Bangladesh’s chances of reaching the last-four stage.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

 
TOPICS:
Bangladesh Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Sri Lanka beat West Indies in Cricket World Cup
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
David Warner blessed with third daughter
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
India’s Vijay Shankar ruled out of World Cup
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan defeat New Zealand in Cricket World Cup
Pakistan defeat New Zealand in Cricket World Cup
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Imad, Shaheen inspire Pakistan to narrow win over Afghanistan
Imad, Shaheen inspire Pakistan to narrow win over Afghanistan
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in do-or-die match today
Pakistan take on Afghanistan in do-or-die match today
Imad is Pakistan’s most underrated batsman
Imad is Pakistan’s most underrated batsman
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.