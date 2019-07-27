Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam scored an unbeaten half-century in Somerset’s Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Hampshire in Taunton on Friday.

Babar fell five runs short of his century as he remained unbeaten at 95 from 61 balls. The batsman scored nine boundaries and three maximums in the match.

However, his performance was for a losing cause as Hampshire went on to win the game by four wickets.

Some great shots by Babar Azam today for Somerset. Delight to watch. He finishes the innings with 95 not out off 61 balls. #VitalityBlast pic.twitter.com/BWJPRT2JiL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 26, 2019

Being sent to bat first, Somerset managed to score 172-3 in their 20 overs with Babar being the standout performer with the bat. Peter Trego and James Hilderith scored 35 and 28 runs respectively.

Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott and Chris Morris took a wicket each for Hampshire.

Hampshire chased down the 173-run target in 19.3 overs on the loss of six wickets. Aneurin Donald was the top scorer with 48 while Liam Dawson made 47 runs for the side.

Jerome Taylor, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory bagged two wickets each for Somerset.