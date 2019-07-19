Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam marked his debut for Somerset against Glamorgan in Vitality T20 Blast with a handy 35-run knock off just 23 deliveries.

Sent in to bat first, Glamorgan made 180-5 in their allotted 20 overs with David Lloyd and skipper Colin Ingram scoring 57 and 50 runs respectively.

Roelof van der Merwe was the star performer with the ball for Somerset as he finished with figures of 2-17 in his four overs.

Somerset won the game by eight wickets as the side successfully chased the 181-run target in just 18 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton was the top-scorer as he made 64 off 34 balls with five fours and five maximums to his name while Peter Trego made an unbeaten 47 runs with six boundaries and a maximum to his name.

 
TOPICS:
Babar Azam Cricket England Pakistan T20 Vitality T20 Blast
 
