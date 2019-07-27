Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Azhar Ali praises Mehwish Hayat’s call for promotion of sports

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali heaped praise on actress Mehwish Hayat for taking the initiative to promote sports in the country.

“Well done Mehwish Hayat,” Azhar tweeted on Sunday. “We all love Pakistan hockey and also want to see it back where it was.”

The cricketer went on to state that they are here to support all sports in the country, adding “There are many people would love to contribute”.

He was commenting on Mehwish Hayat’s tweet urging the government and the masses to support the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and the players.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, while speaking with journalists at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium in Karachi, had said that it should be supported as it is the national sport.

She went on to say that sports in the country need a revival like the cinema industry.

 
