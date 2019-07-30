Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Australian group Fairfax loses appeal in Chris Gayle defamation case

10 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

An Australian media group on Tuesday lost an appeal against an Aus$300,000 defamation payout to West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle after claiming he indulged in an inappropriate behaviour.

Fairfax had reported that the incident took place in Sydney during the 2015 Cricket World Cup

Gayle vigorously denied the allegations, claiming the journalists behind the series of stories published in the newspapers in 2016 were out to “destroy him”.

He won the defamation case in October last year after jurors found Fairfax was motivated by malice and had failed to establish a defence of truth.

The publisher appealed the case arguing it did not receive a fair trial and the judge should have discharged the jury after Gayle’s barrister attacked the credibility of the massage therapist.

Gayle also appealed the size of his payout, seeking an increase.

A New South Wales court dismissed both appeals.

Gayle caused a stir in Australia in 2016 prior to the Fairfax stories being published when he attempted to flirt with a presenter on live TV, asking her out for a drink and telling her: “Don’t blush, baby.”

After winning his court case last year, he tried to spark a bidding war for a tell-all interview, promising that “when I break this down to y’all it will be like a movie”.

“Biding (sic) starts at US$300,000 for this interview! So much to say & I will!” he tweeted to his then 3.75 million followers.

Fairfax newspapers are now owned by commercial broadcaster Nine Entertainment, which purchased the media company last year.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Chris Gayle fairfax
 
