Australia Women hand England their worst ever T20I defeat

Australia Women captain Meg Lanning led from the front as her side thrashed England by 93 runs in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Chelmsford on Friday.

It was England’s worst-ever defeat in the shortest format of the game.

Batting first, Australia managed to post a mammoth target of 226-3 in their 20 overs. Lanning posted the highest individual score by a player as she played a blistering unbeaten knock of 133 off just 63 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries and seven sixes.

Another day, another record. Meg Lanning: an unstoppable force 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vKc8Ul3Hc7 — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2019

She was supported by Beth Mooney who made 54 from 33 deliveries with eight boundaries and a maximum to her name.

The English bowlers couldn’t do much in the Australian innings. Sophie Ecclestone took two wickets.

In the chase of a 227-run target, the hosts managed 133-9 in their 20 overs. Lauren Winfield top scored with 33 off 27 deliveries while Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver contributed 29 and 28 runs for the team respectively.

The Australian side were spot on in the field and with the ball. Megan Schutt finished with figures of 3-25 in four overs while Ellyse Perry took two wickets.

Australia Women have also won this year’s Ashes series as a result of the win.