Monday, July 29, 2019
Sports

Australia Women crush England in second T20I

6 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Australian Women’s Cricket Team/Twitter

Australia continued to showcase their dominance in the Women’s Ashes as the side beat England by seven wickets in Hove on Sunday.

Ellyse Perry once again proved her mettle as she played an unbeaten 47-run knock and took one wicket in the fixture.

England, electing to bat first, provided little resistance to the vistors as they managed 121-8 in their 20 overs. Tammy Beaumont top scored with 43 off 39 deliveries with four boundaries to her name.

Captain Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone made 17 runs each.

Australian bowlers Jess Jonassen and Georgia Wareham took two wickets each while Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Delissa Kimmince bagged a wicket each.

The Australians face little problem in chasing down the 122-run target as they completed the chase in 17.5 overs on the loss of three wickets.

Perry top scored with 47 unbeaten while skipper Meg Lanning, who remained not out at 133 in the first T20I, remained not out at 43.

Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt took a wicket each for England.

 
TOPICS:
Australia England Women's Ashes women's cricket
 
Australia, England, Women's Cricket, Women's Ashes, Women's T20, Hove, Ellyse Perry
 
