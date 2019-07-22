Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australia retain Women’s Ashes

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes as the only Test match against England in Taunton ended in a draw on Sunday.

England avoided follow-on and declared their first innings on 275-9 on the last day of the fixture. Australia were batting at 230-7 when the umpires called for stumps.

Ellyse Perry, who scored 116 in the first innings, was at her imperious best in the second innings as well and remained unbeaten at 76.

England started day four’s proceedings at 199-6 with 72 more runs required to avoid follow-on. It was not the best of starts for the hosts as they lost the wicket of Anya Shrubsole for 11 while Nat Sciver headed back to the pavilion after scoring 88.

Laura Marsh and Sophie Ecclestone helped the side avoid an innings defeat.

As Australia began their second innings, Laura Marsh stepped up with the ball and dismissed Australian openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes in the same over for 13 and one respectively.

Despite being tested by Sophie Ecclestone, captain Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry put up a 50-run partnership until the skipper hit a full toss from Kirstie Gordon to Georgia Elwiss who made no mistakes.

England captain Heather Knight got the wicket of Jess Jonassen but Perry kept her side going as she added another half-century to her tally.

Perry was named the player-of-the-match for her 192 runs in the fixture.

 
TOPICS:
ashes Australia Women Cricket England Women test Women's Ashes
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Australia Women, England Women, Ashes, Women's Ashes, Test, Women's Ashes 2019,
 
MOST READ
We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan
We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan's chief selector
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan’s chief selector
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.