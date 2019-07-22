Australia retain Women’s Ashes

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes as the only Test match against England in Taunton ended in a draw on Sunday.

England avoided follow-on and declared their first innings on 275-9 on the last day of the fixture. Australia were batting at 230-7 when the umpires called for stumps.

Ellyse Perry, who scored 116 in the first innings, was at her imperious best in the second innings as well and remained unbeaten at 76.

England started day four’s proceedings at 199-6 with 72 more runs required to avoid follow-on. It was not the best of starts for the hosts as they lost the wicket of Anya Shrubsole for 11 while Nat Sciver headed back to the pavilion after scoring 88.

Laura Marsh and Sophie Ecclestone helped the side avoid an innings defeat.

As Australia began their second innings, Laura Marsh stepped up with the ball and dismissed Australian openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes in the same over for 13 and one respectively.

Despite being tested by Sophie Ecclestone, captain Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry put up a 50-run partnership until the skipper hit a full toss from Kirstie Gordon to Georgia Elwiss who made no mistakes.

England captain Heather Knight got the wicket of Jess Jonassen but Perry kept her side going as she added another half-century to her tally.

Perry was named the player-of-the-match for her 192 runs in the fixture.