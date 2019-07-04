Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Athlete Shadab Baloch walks 555km from Multan to Islamabad

10 mins ago
 
He the achieved milestone in his slippers



Walking is considered to be one of the best forms of exercise. Not only does it reduces weight, it also increase stamina.

Shadab Baloch achieved a milestone after he walked 555 kilometres from Multan to Islamabad in his slippers.

Baloch had previously appeared on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din when he announced his intention to set the record. He appeared on the show again when he achieved it.

“It was quite a different and difficult experience for me as everyone is aware of Multan’s hot weather,” the athlete said. “There was no other option for me as I got my sponsor this month only. I had to do it this month.”

Baloch said that the people of Punjab were very hospitable and welcomed him in every city he crossed through. He added that people also took part in the walk alongside him.

Speaking about his diet, he said that he used to eat breakfast in the morning and was on liquids throughout the day. “I had been dreaming of eating so many things when I completed my journey but when I went to a restaurant in Islamabad’s D-Chowk area, I did not feel like eating at all.”

Baloch said that he will walk the seven states of the UAE in November this year.
 
TOPICS:
Islamabad Multan Shadab Baloch walking
 
