Asia XI play World XI in T20I series next year

A series of two T20Is will be played between Asia XI and World XI in March 2020 in Bangladesh to commemorate the birthday of the country’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan said they are on the lookout for the “best current cricketers” to represent the two sides in the series.

“There will be a matter of availability if they [the players] have international duties,” Hassan said. “I think only two teams will be busy at the time, but they won’t be playing T20s, so we might get their T20 players. We are looking for the best players among the current lot and because the games will have international status, everyone will be serious about it.”

Hassan added that the cricket board had asked the International Cricket Council to grant international status to the series.

“They made a special dispensation for Bangladesh but they said it is only a one-off that such a match will get international status,” Hassan said.

The series will be held from March 18 to 21 in Mirpur.