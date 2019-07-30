Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Ashes series likely to feature concussion substitutions

8 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Safety concerns are often discussed in cricket, especially since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes back in 2014, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to give the green signal for the introduction of concussion substitutions.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, concussion substitutions will be allowed in the upcoming Ashes Test series if the sport’s governing body allows it.

Sri Lankan batsmen Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne were both struck on the head and were taken to hospital, only to be cleared to play later on, during their tour of Australia. However, the Sri Lankan side did not include a doctor and both sides were treated by members of the Australian medical staff.

It is still unconfirmed whether the introduction of the rule will include mandatory levels of medical staff or independent doctors.

It won’t be the first time that substitutions will be allowed in the sport. ICC had introduced the concept of “supersubs” back in 2005 but the idea was scrapped within the year.

Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa have already allowed concussion substitutes in domestic cricket.

 
TOPICS:
concussion ICC Phillip Hughes Substitutions
 
