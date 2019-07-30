Amir’s retirement not a surprise for Mickey Arthur

Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur said that fast-bowler Mohammad Amir had been discussing retirement from Test cricket with him for quite a while.

“It was on the cards for a long while,” Arthur was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Amir had been speaking to me about it for some time now. His Test career was taking a strain on his body. It’s not about management here. It’s about his desire to play Test cricket and the effects it has on his body.”

The head coach, calling the pacer an ‘unbelievable bowler’, added he reluctantly accepted his decision.

He said that the hype surrounding Amir was justified as the left-arm pacer is a quality bowler.

The head coach feels the pacer could have managed his five-year ban better way. “He’d be the first one to acknowledge that but I understand where he was in his whole life, so it was a tough period for him,” said Arthur. “I understand all that. I’ve got a very soft spot for Mohammad Amir. As a person and as a cricketer, I admire him greatly. Yes, I am disappointed he won’t be playing Test cricket for us. But it was made in the best interests of his white-ball cricket in mind.”

Amir had announced that he would be retiring from the game’s longest format in a bid to prolong his white ball cricketing career. His decision has been received by mixed responses from former cricketers and fans.