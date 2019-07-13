Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Amir Khan wins WBC International Welterweight Championship

57 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Amir Khan/Twitter

British boxer Amir Khan secured a knockout victory against Australia’s Billy Dib to win the WBC International Welterweight title in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

Khan was supposed to fight India’s Neeraj Goyat for the WBC Pearl Title Championship but the Indian fighter withdrew from the bout due to the injuries he sustained in a car accident. The fight was contested for the International Welterweight title.

The British boxer was relentless from the start and dropped his opponent with a left hook in the second round. Dib was unable to comeback in the one-sided contest at the King Abdullah Sports City.

The 33-year-old was dropped to the floor again in the fourth round with a series of body shots and his team threw in the towel, signalling that the Australian athlete could not compete any further.

Khan extended his professional record to 34 wins with five losses.

 
Amir Khan Billy Dib boxing WBC International Welterweight Championship
 
