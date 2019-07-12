Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Amir Khan to fight Billy Dib for WBC Welterweight Championship

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani-born British boxer Amir Khan will fight Billy Dib for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Welterweight Championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

A foreign news agency has reported that the bout will be contested at the King Abdullah Sports City. It will be Amir’s first-ever fight in Saudi Arabia.

Amir expressed his determination to win the clash while speaking to media ahead of the contest.

The two boxers posed with the championship belt in a ceremony which was attended by athletes from England, Lagos, Philippines and Australia.

 
TOPICS:
Amir Khan Billy Dib boxing jeddah Saudi Arabia
 
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
New Zealand reach final after knocking out India
Bizarre petition filed against Pakistan cricketers for smoking sheesha
Net run-rate stirs debate after Pakistan’s World Cup elimination
 
 
 
 
 
 
