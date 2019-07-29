Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi rolled back the years as he smashed a blistering half-century for Brampton Wolves in their Global T20 Canada fixture against Edmonton Royals.

The all-rounder made 81 runs off 40 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes, with his knock helping his side win the match by 27 runs.

Watch @SAfridiOfficial hitting the ball out of the stadium with so much ease. Exciting atmosphere in the stadium..BOOM! #GT2019 #BWvsER pic.twitter.com/zxYersLyAz — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 29, 2019

Brampton, batting first, made 207-5 in their 20 overs. Afridi found support in West Indian Lendl Simmons, who made 59 off 34 balls after hitting five fours and five maximums.

In response, Edmonton managed 180-9 in their 20 overs. New Zealand star Jimmy Neesham top-scored with 33 while Richie Berrington and skipper Faf du Plessis scored 28 and 21 runs.

Zahoor Khan and Ish Sodhi took three wickets each while Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz bagged two wickets for the side.