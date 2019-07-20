20 wickets fall on opening day of England-Ireland Test

Ireland ended England’s World Cup honeymoon in dramatic style on Wednesday, bowling out the host nation for 85 on the first day at Lord’s as they eyed one of the biggest shocks in Test history. Tim Murtagh, who is 37 years old, took a stunning five for 13 in nine overs on a ground where he plays for Middlesex.

Ireland then consolidated their position by making 207 in reply for a first-innings lead of 122.

When they were all out, there was still time for one more over and England felt compelled to have nightwatchman Jack Leach, rather than a specialist batsman, face Murtagh.

Leach somehow survived a maiden and England closed on naught for naught in their second innings.

Appropriately, it was tailender Murtagh who took Ireland into a 100-run lead in their first Test against England after the visitors suffered a slump of their own when he pulled veteran paceman Stuart Broad for four.

In making 16, Murtagh scored more runs than he conceded while the fact 20 wickets fell broke a first-day record of 18 for a Lord’s Test that had stood since 1896.

Ten days after England won the World Cup at the ‘home of cricket’ against New Zealand and a week ahead of the Ashes, Ireland exposed their batting fragility in brutal fashion.

Just three England batsmen made it into double figures — Joe Denly, who top-scored with 23, debutant Olly Stone and Sam Curran — in an innings that was over inside 24 overs on a baking day in London.

It was the fourth time in 34 Tests that England had lost all 10 wickets in a session — a worrying sign ahead of the five-Test series against Australia.

Murtagh’s ability was no secret but his superb return was the stuff of schoolboy fiction. The seamer, who recently took his 800th first-class wicket, gave a classic demonstration of his skill after England captain Joe Root won the toss and batted on an emerald green pitch prepared by Irish groundsman Karl McDermott.

‘Fantastic session’

“I’m not quite sure what’s happened in the last two hours,” an elated Murtagh told Sky Sports during the lunch interval. “It’s a fantastic first session for us. I should know how to bowl on this ground — I’ve been here long enough.”

The home side were soon in deep trouble despite Root’s insistence they did not want to “sleepwalk” into this four-day match ahead of the Ashes.