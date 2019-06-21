Women’s T20 cricket likely to feature in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Women’s T20 cricket will be is likely to feature in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, BBC has reported.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made a joint bid to add women’s T20 cricket in the multi-nation competition. Eight countries will take part in the event which will be played in Edgbaston.

This will be the second time that cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games. South Africa had won the 50-over competition in 1998 in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“We are absolutely delighted that women’s cricket has been nominated for inclusion in Birmingham 2022 – it would be a real honour to become part of the Commonwealth Games family,” said ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

Chief executive of Birmingham 2022 Ian Reid stated that the sport’s selection can assure that the event will be the most inclusive in history.