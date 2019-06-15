HOME > Sports

Watch: Preparations for Pakistan-India World Cup match underway

3 hours ago
The two former champions will play in Manchester



Pakistan will take on India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in Manchester on Sunday. The ground staff and curators are busy in preparing the ground for the much-anticipated game of the tournament.
 
