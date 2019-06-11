HOME > Sports

Watch: Pakistani footballers take on the header bin challenge

58 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Qatar Football Association/Twitter

Pakistani footballers took part in the header bin challenge in which they headed the ball into a dustbin after series of headers.

The video of the Pakistani footballers completing the challenge was posted on the Twitter account of Football Pakistan. It has over 16,000 views and more than 300 retweets and 1000 likes.

The Pakistan football team is in Qatar where they are taking part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The side will play Cambodia in the qualifying fixture in Doha’s Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium at 9pm Pakistan time on Tuesday. Pakistan will be looking to overcome a 2-0 deficit to make history

 
