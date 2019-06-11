Watch: Pakistani footballers take on the header bin challenge

Pakistani footballers took part in the header bin challenge in which they headed the ball into a dustbin after series of headers.

The video of the Pakistani footballers completing the challenge was posted on the Twitter account of Football Pakistan. It has over 16,000 views and more than 300 retweets and 1000 likes.

Here’s @Adnanmohammad96 and rest of the Pakistan team doing the header bin challenge 🇵🇰⚽#PakistanFootball pic.twitter.com/4O6nGidJhz — FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) (@FootballPak) June 10, 2019

The Pakistan football team is in Qatar where they are taking part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The side will play Cambodia in the qualifying fixture in Doha’s Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium at 9pm Pakistan time on Tuesday. Pakistan will be looking to overcome a 2-0 deficit to make history