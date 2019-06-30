Sunday, June 30, 2019  | 26 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win

2 hours ago
 
It's a party!



After their three wicket, two ball win over Afghanistan the Pakistan team celebrated in their dressing room. Check out this video to see how the Men in Green celebrated.
 
Cricket World Cup Pakistan
 
