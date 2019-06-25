Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Waqar Younis hails Haris Sohail’s new batting approach

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has said that batsman Haris Sohail’s new approach is a “breath of fresh air”.

“Haris Sohail, in particular, was a breath of fresh air,” Younis stated following Pakistan’s victory over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup at Lord’s. “He played magnificently well, and ultimately, his innings of 89 off just 59 balls was the difference.”

The former fast-bowler added that other batsmen got runs on the board but Haris’ performance was the icing on the cake as Pakistan need someone to bat in the middle order and step up a gear.

“He really batted well, and it’s probably a different Haris Sohail to the one I’ve seen before. Haris has always been a very conservative and technically sound batsman but against South Africa, he took the mantle and played in a very different fashion,” said Waqar.

The former Pakistan coach feels Haris deserves to come in at number four since he is technically sound and should be afforded more overs to build his innings.

Haris Sohail’s match-winning knock of 89 runs helped Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs in their must-win ICC Cricket World Cup clash at Lord’s on Sunday.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Haris Sohail Pakistan
 
