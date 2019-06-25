Wanted to commit suicide after India defeat, says Pakistan coach

Head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed Pakistan’s World Cup defeat against bitter rivals India was so painful that it left him wanting ‘to commit suicide’.

Pakistan suffered a bruising 89-run loss to India in Manchester on June 16, a result which sparked a furious backlash from their frustrated fans.

The defeat has put Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger, with the Men in Green needing to win all their remaining games to have any chance of doing so.

“Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide,” Arthur said. “But it’s only one performance. It happens so quickly. You lose a game; you lose another game; it’s a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We’ve all been there,” he added.

Some fans feel the South Africa-born coach’s words are in bad taste given Pakistan’s former coach Bob Woolmer died of natural causes during their 2007 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan’s spirits were lifted with an impressive 49-run win against South Africa at Lord’s that keeps them in contention, even if their fate is now out of their own hands.

They need to win their remaining three matches and improve their net run-rate if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

Pakistan play New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday.

“We always keep telling our players: it’s one performance. [The question is] who is going to stimulate us today?” Arthur added.