Twitter isn’t happy with ‘meaningless’ apology from Sarfaraz Ahmed’s harasser

Twitter is in an uproar after a video surfaced of a man taunting Pakistani cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed at a mall in England. He filmed himself asking Sarfaraz why he had “gotten fat like a pig”.

Pakistanis may be upset that the cricket team hasn’t been performing well in the ICC World Cup, but that doesn’t mean they’ll take insults against their captain lying down. Twitter came for the man, with everyone from celebrities to politicians calling out the user for his crass language and behaviour. He posted an apology after the backlash but it was too little too late.

“I’m extremely sorry, what I did wasn’t [right] in any way. I deleted the video right afterwards but I don’t know how it got posted on social media and then went viral,” said the young man, who seemed visibly worried about the backlash more than what he said. In his apology video he claimed to be a Pakistani and said he had no idea he would be faced with this kind of backlash. That didn’t really pacify Pakistanis.

The boy who abuses Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, now apologising in this video. Good thing he accept his mistake but his act was disgraceful and criminal.#SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/I5dkZXLx2b — Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) June 21, 2019

This apology is utterly useless and meaningless. He is clearly upset because of the backlash he has received and shows no remorse for his disgusting actions. “Mujhe nahi pata tha wo Hafiz-e-Quran tha.” Ok then. #WeStandWithSarfaraz https://t.co/99dLJTPe1a — Sukaina Ali (@sukaina_ali) June 21, 2019

No! Shameless, disgusting sucker, calls himself a Pakistani! How about if we call him a pig before his kid at a public place, make a video & post on social media, unforgivable! https://t.co/txXRilPVsz — Sharmila faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) June 22, 2019

His only apologising cause his scared of the consequence. Not the fact his done something wrong. This guy is disgusting — Adil Mirza (@Adil2101m) June 21, 2019

Listen to his apology, he’s sorry that everyone is mad..

He says he doesn’t know how it got uploaded

He is anxious bcs so many ppl saw it..

He didn’t realize Sarfaraz is Hafiz Al Quran

He didn’t know there will be consequences.. How about sorry for doing what’s wrong & unjust. — Sicily (@NadiaPTI) June 21, 2019

Actually this doesn’t sound like an oppolgy to me, it sounds like he is just afraid of the consequences. Such a shame — Shahzad Farooq (@Shahzad91395611) June 22, 2019

The original video showed him asking Sarfaraz for a selfie and when he obliged, the man started body-shaming him and calling him “fat like a pig”. Sarfaraz was with his son at a mall when the ‘fan’ asked him for a selfie. He didn’t respond to any of the abuse and instead walked away with his son.

Fans spoke up in Sarfaraz’s defence and condemned the incident.

Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment… for heaven’s sake he is with his child. https://t.co/JU8YFKMPyg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 22, 2019

Such shameful act he just lose a cricket match but you abuse it even in front of his kid. This guy needs better parenting, its totally so disgusting for whole nation.#weStandwithSarfaraz https://t.co/qZX7l6h0Im — Danish Sabir Abbasi (@Dr_Danny992) June 22, 2019

You can criticize their performance but this insulting someone like that is simply not acceptable.

There is a fine line that shouldn’t be crossed.

Pathetic and Shameful!!I know Youw will bounce back inshAllah #weStandwithSarfaraz — Saqib Awan (@SaqibAw33453404) June 22, 2019

@SarfarazA_54

Sorry Sarfaraz 😢

I literally had tears in my eyes after watching this shit video 😢

Please ignore that jaahil person, you are our hero, you have given us many happiness, we will always love you ❤️#IStandWithSarfaraz#SorrySarfaraz — Sheharyar Majeed (@SheharyarMaj20) June 21, 2019

After losing to #India in #CWC19 some people are spreading hatred to @SarfarazA_54 and team we all know that only the skipper is not responsible for losing and winning its a collective act of 11 players Stop Criticizing the skipper and support him #IStandWithSarfaraz #PakvInd — Rehan Mushtaq #KehKarLunga (@rehanmushtaq1) June 16, 2019

He was the same captain who made us proud in CT17 , ICC U19 World Cup , made us Number 1 T20 team, won 11 consecutive matches and Insha Allah Insha Allah he’ll make us proud in this World Cup too. We just have to support them and iA they’ll bounce back ♥️🇵🇰🇵🇰#IstandwithSarfaraz — sheezah bajwa (@bajwa_shiza) June 19, 2019

Sarfaraz showed true grace by not responding to the man and his taunts. The Pakistan team came under fire after losing its ICC World Cup match to India.

