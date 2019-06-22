Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Twitter isn’t happy with ‘meaningless’ apology from Sarfaraz Ahmed’s harasser

52 mins ago
 

Twitter is in an uproar after a video surfaced of a man taunting Pakistani cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed at a mall in England. He filmed himself asking Sarfaraz why he had “gotten fat like a pig”. 

Pakistanis may be upset that the cricket team hasn’t been performing well in the ICC World Cup, but that doesn’t mean they’ll take insults against their captain lying down. Twitter came for the man, with everyone from celebrities to politicians calling out the user for his crass language and behaviour. He posted an apology after the backlash but it was too little too late.

“I’m extremely sorry, what I did wasn’t [right] in any way. I deleted the video right afterwards but I don’t know how it got posted on social media and then went viral,” said the young man, who seemed visibly worried about the backlash more than what he said. In his apology video he claimed to be a Pakistani and said he had no idea he would be faced with this kind of backlash. That didn’t really pacify Pakistanis.

The original video showed him asking Sarfaraz for a selfie and when he obliged, the man started body-shaming him and calling him “fat like a pig”. Sarfaraz was with his son at a mall when the ‘fan’ asked him for a selfie. He didn’t respond to any of the abuse and instead walked away with his son.

Related: Shoaib Akhtar comes to Sania Mirza’s defence

Fans spoke up in Sarfaraz’s defence and condemned the incident.

Sarfaraz showed true grace by not responding to the man and his taunts. The Pakistan team came under fire after losing its ICC World Cup match to India.

