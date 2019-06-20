Too early to talk about cricket team groupings: Moin Khan

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has said that it’s too early to say that there are groupings in the cricket team.

Addressing a function in Karachi, the wicketkeeper batsman said that the Cricket World Cup is not over yet and it is too early to say that there are problems within the side.

Khan said that Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has to show responsibility in dealing with the issue otherwise he is not fit to lead the team. He said that it doesn’t take long for a controversy to brew.

“The side already have a lot of accolades to their name but are in a tight spot at the moment. They need support,” he added.

Earlier, rumors went viral on social media that several players in the Pakistan team are plotting against captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The picture of Shoaib Malik, along with his wife Sania Mirza, sitting with fellow cricketers at a hookah bar added fuel to the fire.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, in a telephonic conversation with Sarfaraz, advised him to stay calm.

Sarfaraz has assured the PCB chief that his side’s performance in their remaining four ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures will improve.