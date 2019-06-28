Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sri Lanka play South Africa to keep semi-final hopes alive

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Chester-le-Street on Friday.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan time.

The former world champions kicked off their campaign with a defeat to New Zealand but bounced back to beat Afghanistan. Their fixtures against Pakistan and Bangladesh were abandoned due to rain. They were beaten by defending champions Australia but the side got back on track with a win over hosts England.

South Africa, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the competition. The Proteas lost three consecutive fixtures to England, Bangladesh and India whereas their game against West Indies was washed out. They managed to beat Afghanistan but suffered back to back defeats at the hands of Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, like Pakistan, are in a must-win situation as they have to win all of their remaining three games in the round-robin stage. A defeat will put them on the brink of elimination.

They will be backing on Bangladesh or Afghanistan to defeat Pakistan. The side will also be hoping that England lose to India and New Zealand in order for them to qualify for the knockout stage.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Sri Lanka
 
