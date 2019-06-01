Spanish football star Jose Antonio Reyes passes away

Former Arsenal and Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away in a traffic collision, the Spanish confirmed on Twitter.

The 35-year-old Reyes was playing for Extremadura UD in the Spanish second division after a long career that included two stints at Sevilla as well as one at Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The fleet-footed winger also represented Spain 21 times, scoring four international goals in the process.

The Spaniard was part of the invincibles Arsenal side that won the English Premier League in 2003-04 without losing a single game while also winning La Liga with Real Madrid on loan.

Reyes was one of the most successful Europa league players of all time, having won the competition five times—thrice with Sevilla and twice with Atletico Madrid.