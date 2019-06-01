HOME > Sports

Spanish football star Jose Antonio Reyes passes away

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Arsenal and Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away in a traffic collision, the Spanish confirmed on Twitter.

The 35-year-old Reyes was playing for Extremadura UD in the Spanish second division after a long career that included two stints at Sevilla as well as one at Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The fleet-footed winger also represented Spain 21 times, scoring four international goals in the process.

The Spaniard was part of the invincibles Arsenal side that won the English Premier League in 2003-04 without losing a single game while also winning La Liga with Real Madrid on loan.

Reyes was one of the most successful Europa league players of all time, having won the competition five times—thrice with Sevilla and twice with Atletico Madrid.

 
TOPICS:
Football Reyes


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 12-man squad for West Indies World Cup fixture
Pakistan announce 12-man squad for West Indies World Cup fixture
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up
Virat Kohli a fan of Pakistani child star Ahmed Shah
Virat Kohli a fan of Pakistani child star Ahmed Shah
West Indies humiliate Pakistan in their opening World Cup clash
West Indies humiliate Pakistan in their opening World Cup clash
Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed's kurta pajama after trolls bash him
Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed’s kurta pajama after trolls bash him
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.