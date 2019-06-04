Sir Vivian Richards congratulates Pakistan, Sarfaraz

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan over their victory over England in the World Cup.

Pakistan beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

“I know for sure that there were a lot of doubts today. To beat the favourites I think it was a magnificent win for Pakistan, especially given the way they played against West Indies,” he said.

Richards, who is also the mentor of Pakistan Super League champions Quetta Gladiators, also congratulated Quetta and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. “Sarfaraz, well done brother,” added Richards with a chuckle.

The win was Pakistan’s first in the World Cup after they had slumped to a humiliating seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies.