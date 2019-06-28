Friday, June 28, 2019 | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sindh Assembly members show support to Pakistan Cricket Team
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
Pakistan plays against Afghanistan tomorrow
Members of Sindh Assembly showed their support to the Pakistani cricket team wishing the team victory in its fixture against Afghanistan, tomorrow.
Pakistan must win its remaining matches to make it the semi-finals as fans have high hopes for the Cricket team with their consecutive wins against South Africa and New Zealand.
TOPICS:
sindh assembly
world cup
