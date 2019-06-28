Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Sindh Assembly members show support to Pakistan Cricket Team

2 hours ago
 
Pakistan plays against Afghanistan tomorrow


Members of Sindh Assembly showed their support to the Pakistani cricket team wishing the team victory in its fixture against Afghanistan, tomorrow.

Pakistan must win its remaining matches to make it the semi-finals as fans have high hopes for the Cricket team with their consecutive wins against South Africa and New Zealand.
 
sindh assembly world cup
 
