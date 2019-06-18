Shoaib Malik gives clarification on viral video

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik broke silence on a viral video which showed him sitting at a sheesha bar with his wife Sania Mirza along with fellow cricketers with their family members.

“Having served my country for more that 20 years in international cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life,” he stated on his Twitter account.

He said that the video — which was said to be shot on June 15, a night before Pakistan’s much anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture against India in Manchester — was of June 13.

The 37-year-old from Sialkot asked when the judiciary will hold the Pakistani media accountable for its credibility.

He further stated, “On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will.”

The video of the cricketers enjoying leisure time in a sheesha cafe with their family members went viral on the Pakistan media after the side’s 89-run loss to India in the World Cup clash.

However, Malik is being singled out for his poor performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In his three matches, the veteran allrounder has just scored eight runs with an average of 2.66 and strike rate of 72.72