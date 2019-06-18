Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Malik gives clarification on viral video

8 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik broke silence on a viral video which showed him sitting at a sheesha bar with his wife Sania Mirza along with fellow cricketers with their family members.

“Having served my country for more that 20 years in international cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life,” he stated on his Twitter account.

He said that the video — which was said to be shot on June 15, a night before Pakistan’s much anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture against India in Manchester — was of June 13.

The 37-year-old from Sialkot asked when the judiciary will hold the Pakistani media accountable for its credibility.

He further stated, “On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will.”

The video of the cricketers enjoying leisure time in a sheesha cafe with their family members went viral on the Pakistan media after the side’s 89-run loss to India in the World Cup clash.

However, Malik is being singled out for his poor performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In his three matches, the veteran allrounder has just scored eight runs with an average of 2.66 and strike rate of 72.72

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan shoaib malik
 
RELATED STORIES
 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Tariq Khan   June 18, 2019 1:30 pm/ Reply

    Shoaib, it’s really nice to have you for about 20 years now, it seems that it is correct time to quit now too.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Pakistan vs India
Pakistan vs India
cricket
3 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
India claim emphatic 89-run win against Pakistan
India claim emphatic 89-run win against Pakistan
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup's top wicket-taker
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup’s top wicket-taker
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.