Shoaib Akhtar comes to Sania Mirza’s defence

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has come to the aid of Indian tennis Sania Mirza saying that she is unlucky to be criticized by fans during Pakistan-India cricket fixtures, The Hindu has reported.

“She is so unlucky that whatever she does she gets unnecessary criticism from either Pakistan or India and that too for no rhyme or reason. If Pakistan lose a match she is targeted because her husband plays for Pakistan,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. “If she has gone to be with her husband and if she has gone out with him to have dinner…she has just had a child…what crime has she committed?”

Akhtar said that Sania was wrongly criticized when Pakistan suffered an 89-run defeat to India in their Cricket World Cup fixture in Manchester on Sunday.

“How can you point fingers at a person’s family or personal life. Who gives you the right to do this? Just because you have a Twitter handle or social media account doesn’t mean you can point fingers at anyone’s family. I really feel sorry for her. If she has gone to be with her husband or gone out for dinner what has that got to do with performance. Did she tell him (Shoaib) not to perform? How are performances and having dinner related,” he said.

Sania came under criticism after videos and pictures of her having dinner with her husband Shoaib Malik and his teammates Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul-Haq went viral on social media.