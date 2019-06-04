HOME > Sports

Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England

53 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman congratulated Pakistan on their stunning ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win over hosts England in Nottingham.

The duo took to micro-blogging website Twitter to felicitate Men in Green over the victory in a topsy-turvy fixture.

Pakistan ended their 11-match losing streak with a 14-run win over England in a nerve-wrecking contest at Trent Bridge on Monday. The victory brings much-needed three points for the former world champions in the the standings.

 
