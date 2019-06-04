Sehwag, Laxman congratulate Pakistan over win against England

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman congratulated Pakistan on their stunning ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win over hosts England in Nottingham.

The duo took to micro-blogging website Twitter to felicitate Men in Green over the victory in a topsy-turvy fixture.

Congratulations to Pakistan on a wonderful victory. After 11 successive ODI defeats , a top performance today against a strong England side. Well done ! #ENGvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 3, 2019

Volatility at it’s best. Pakistan cricket ‘s unpredictability at it’s best. Completely down one match, and on top the next. Great win today for Pakistan, and an exciting match in this World cup finally. Well done #ENGvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 3, 2019

Pakistan ended their 11-match losing streak with a 14-run win over England in a nerve-wrecking contest at Trent Bridge on Monday. The victory brings much-needed three points for the former world champions in the the standings.