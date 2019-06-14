HOME > Sports

Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup fixture against India in Manchester on Sunday is one of the most anticipated and hyped games of the tournament. However, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza spoke out against the advertisements and commercials for the fixture.

Calling the advertisements “cringeworthy”, the spouse of Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik tweeted that the fixture doesn’t need to be hyped “with rubbish”.

She added that the fixture has gained enough attention already and its only a cricket match. “And if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life.”

India have a 6-0 head-to-head advantage over Pakistan in Cricket World Cup. This will be their seventh overall meeting in the tournament.

However, rain is expected to play spoilsport during the fixture in Manchester like it has in four games of this year’s edition.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India Pakistan sania mirza
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Sania Mirza, Pakistan, India, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, CWC19, Pakistan vs India, India vs Pakistan, PAKvIND, INDvPAK, #INDvPAK, #PAKvIND, Pakistan vs India 2019 World Cup, India vs Pakistan 2019 World Cup
 
MOST READ
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Warner stars as Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Pakistan-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup fixture washed out
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Pakistan wear black armbands against Australia
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup's top wicket-taker
Amir becomes 2019 World Cup’s top wicket-taker
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
Former Pakistan cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.