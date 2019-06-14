Sania Mirza speaks against Pakistan-India Cricket World Cup match ads

Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup fixture against India in Manchester on Sunday is one of the most anticipated and hyped games of the tournament. However, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza spoke out against the advertisements and commercials for the fixture.

Calling the advertisements “cringeworthy”, the spouse of Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik tweeted that the fixture doesn’t need to be hyped “with rubbish”.

She added that the fixture has gained enough attention already and its only a cricket match. “And if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life.”

India have a 6-0 head-to-head advantage over Pakistan in Cricket World Cup. This will be their seventh overall meeting in the tournament.

However, rain is expected to play spoilsport during the fixture in Manchester like it has in four games of this year’s edition.