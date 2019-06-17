HOME > Sports

Rohit Sharma gives tongue-in-cheek response to question about Pakistan

2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma gave a cheeky response when he was asked what advise he would give to the Pakistan cricket team which is not faring well in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

“Jab main Pakistan team ka coach banoonga tab jawab doonga (I will answer when I become Pakistan coach),” he said following the high octane Pakistan-India World Cup clash in Manchester.

Sharma’s 140-run knock helped India post a daunting total of 336-5 against Pakistan in the fixture. His side went on to win the game by 89-run under the DLS method.

The opening batsman went on to say that Pakistan’s bowlers made it easy for him by bowling to his strengths.

“They did bowl full a fair amount but as a batsman you have to be ready to pounce if they bowl to your strength. I think it is my strength when someone bowls short to me,” he added.

 
